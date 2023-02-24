Leaked photo reveals potential design of iPhone 15

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 is still months away from its official release, but leaks about the device are already flooding the internet.

Most recently, a leaker shared what appears to be an early base model of the iPhone 15 and a closer look at its USB-C port.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Unknownz21 posted two photos on the platform, showing a standard iPhone 15.

In the first photo, the most notable detail is the appearance of the Dynamic Island.

Apple is rumored to replace the notch with a Dynamic Island for its new iPhone, and if this photo of the base model is accurate, we can expect this feature to be available in all models.

Although the image doesn’t reveal much else, the corners of the phone seem slightly more rounded than the iPhone 14. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro renders from 3D artist Ian Zelbo from 9to5mac depict a device with thinner bezels and more prominent curves.

The second photo shared by Unknownz21 shows the USB-C port, which looks almost identical to the photo posted earlier this month.

While it is grainier than the previous image, it further confirms that Apple is moving towards USB-C after a European Union law required smartphones, tablets, and cameras to have a USB Type-C charging port.

It is important to note that the official release of the new iPhone is still six to seven months away, making this an especially early look at Apple’s new phone. However, given Apple’s history of struggling to prevent leaks, there’s reason to believe the photos are legitimate.