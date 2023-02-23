Imran Khan summons his legal team after PTI members arrested during ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

In a bid to secure the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders arrested the other day as part of the party’s Jail Bharo Movement, the party chief Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of his legal team at his mansion in Zaman Park, Lahore.

The meeting aims to thrash out a legal strategy for obtaining bail for the arrested PTI leaders during the ongoing ‘Jail Bharo movement’.

An action plan will also be decided for those party members who have been arrested but whose names have not been disclosed by the police.

Lawyers either aligned with the Insaf Lawyers Forum or who generally support the party from various law bars are expected to meet with Imran Khan in Lahore as the party launches its drive on the political and legal fronts.

A day ago, At least 80 PTI leaders and activists including Zubair Niazi, Ibad Farooq and others were booked by the Lahore police under anti-terrorism laws.

An FIR lodged against PTI leader Mian Ibad stated that he had attacked a police van along with his associates, shattering the windows of the vehicle besides manhandling policemen.

PTI has given a call to its workers for setting up a protest camp outside the prisons of Lahore.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the protest was being staged because the police were showing incorrect figures of arrested party workers.

He claimed that Lahore police apprehended 241 party workers on Wednesday but in official documents it named only 81.