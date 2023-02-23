If your friend or relative lives in Dubai you can get 3 month visit visa for little cost

If you wanted to go visit Dubai but felt that the visa costs have increased too much, you can now ask your friends or relatives living in the Gulf emirate to host you for little cost.

Following new changes to Dubai’s immigration laws, residents of the city can now host their family and friends in the country for up to three months on the newly introduced visit visa system, Dubai media publication Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

Under the new, advanced system, hosts simply have to pay a refundable deposit of AED 1,000 to get a visa for their friends or family.

The sweeping reforms were made to entry visas in the UAE in October 2022, introducing one of the largest residency and entry permit reforms in the country to date.

While travel agencies are unable to apply for these visas in their systems, individuals can now also apply for them online through the GDRFA website, on the app, or through an Amer typing center.

The GDRFA website also allows users to apply for entry permits for business or job opportunities, entry permits for those awaiting their Green Visas, as well as a patient escort permit, among others.

This new visit visa is expected to boost tourism in Dubai and strengthen family ties among residents – a vast majority of whom comprise expats.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination, known for its luxury shopping, modern architecture, and vibrant nightlife. With this new visa, residents can now host their loved ones and show them the wonders of the city for an extended period.

Last week, UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced the implementation of a new package of updates to improve the services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors through its smart services system.

As part of the advanced visa services, an array of new entry permits was introduced.

Some of them included a job exploration entry visa, one for business entry, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa, one to seek medical treatment, one for temporary work, and one for studies and training.