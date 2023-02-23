Pakistanis echo against Javed Akhtar’s anti-Pakistan diatribe

A large faction of Pakistani artists and people are speaking out against Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar after he made anti-Pakistan statements during the recent Faiz Festival.

At the festival, Akhtar spoke about Urdu and Indo-Pak relations, but it was his comments regarding the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that sparked the controversy.

In a video that circulated on social media, Akhtar could be heard saying that terrorists were freely roaming in Pakistan while the hall echoed with claps in agreement.

Later, a private party was held in his honor too in which many prominent celebs participated.

This statement earned him praise in Indian media, and he was even interviewed by Indian news channel NDTV.

However, not much later, Pakistani social media including numerous showbiz personalities reacted to Akhtar’s statement along with calling out those who had ‘clapped’ on the remarks.

Shaan Shahid, Haroon Shahid, Saboor Aly, Mishi Khan, and Resham, and many others, condemned Indian lyricist’s diatribe.

Shaan Shahid shared an Indian news portal, Hindustan Times’, video that was captioned, “Javed Akhtar shames Pakistan in Pakistan over 26/11 attacks.”

The Waar actor advised Pakistani artists who were praising Akhtar’s remarks that nothing is more important than one’s nation.

Resham, who was also present at the party held in Akhtar’s honor, later shared an Instagram story stating that she didn’t know about what the Indian poet had said at the festival. She renounced that statement too.

Along with them, other Pakistani celebrities also condemned the Kahan Jaye Koi lyricist’s statement.