Pakistan

President Arif Alvi signs Finance Supplementary Bill

National Assembly had previously passed Rs170 billion mini-budget to align with IMF's demands
Samaa Web Desk Feb 23, 2023
President Dr. Arif Alvi has given approval to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023, commonly known as the mini-budget.

The approval has been given in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution, which requires the president to assent to a bill within 10 days of receiving it.

The National Assembly had previously passed the Rs170 billion mini-budget, making some changes to it, in order to align with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) staff-level agreement.

However, this came at the expense of pushing people further into poverty.

Despite the lack of genuine opposition voices in the lower house of parliament, the budget was approved by a majority vote.

The approval has given effect to the new taxation measures of Rs170 billion, having an annual impact of about Rs550 billion.

