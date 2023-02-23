Second day of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ drive ends in Peshawar without any arrest

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police claims that no Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested on the second day of the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in the KP capital on Thursday.

It said some people sat in the prison vans, punctured its tyres, took some pictures and then went away. “Police can’t do anything if someone doesn’t want to turn themselves in voluntarily,” police said.

The leadership outside the Central Jail also left, including Pervaiz Khattak, Shah Farman and Asad Qaisar.

Khattak told the media they had been asked to return by PTI chief Imran Khan. He claimed they will court arrest in Punjab tomorrow and then return to Peshawar, and this is how it will go on.

It further said that action will be taken against those who violated Section 144.

Police even made announcements for arrests in different cities of KP, including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and other cities, calling for leaders to court arrest.

It said announcements were even made outside the house of former KP chief minister Mehmood Khan.

On the other hand, some PTI workers in Peshawar were said to be upset with party leadership for not courting arrest. They said it was shameful that they were present to surrender themselves, but the leadership was missing.

The angry workers said they were present at the spot to court arrest, while their leaders were resting at home.

In Malakand division also, no PTI leader reportedly courted arrest. Workers were said to be disinterested in the campaign. Former minister Shakil Khan and former MPA Pir Muswair did not turn themselves in either.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who courted arrest in Lahore on Wednesday, was shifted to Attock jail. Police said Qureshi will be kept in jail along with common prisoners.

A large number of police and PTI workers gathered outside the jail.

Earlier, it was reported that former lawmakers Ravi Kumar, Wazir Zada and Wajid Ullah had courted arrest to Peshawar police, as the party’s entered its second day in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.

The movement had kicked off on Wednesday from Lahore.

Peshawar police continued making announcements and asking PTI workers to come forward and sit in the police mobile vans to complete the legal process of courting arrest.

Former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak along with a convoy of party workers and leaders, including Shah Farman and Asad Qaisar, had reached outside the Peshawar Central Jail, but later returned.

Sharing Thursday’s plan for the movement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that party workers will be surrendering themselves to the police in Peshawar today.

He added that the workers will kiss the handcuffs to disseminate the message of freedom.

After Lahore, Peshawar will also come out against inflation and injustice, Fawad claimed.

In the first phase of arrests in Lahore, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other prominent leaders, including Asad Umar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Azam Swati, walked up to the prisoner van parked near Charing Cross and boarded it.

While today, party workers under the leadership of PTI KP President Pervaiz Khattak were supposed to surrender themselves to Gulbahar Police.

The group of PTI leaders supposed to lend their share in the movement today included former KP governor Shah Farman, former ministers Kamran Khan Bangash, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and others.

Besides this, former chief minister Mahmood Khan was also supposed to be among those presenting voluntary arrest.

Further, Khattak during a media talk in Peshawar criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accusing it of coming into power merely to bring runaway inflation in the country and to get cases against its leaders quashed.

He added that the incumbent rulers claim having governing experience of decades, but their performance in the past 10 months clearly show they just wanted to grab power from Imran Khan.

Highlighting the matter of election in Punjab and KP, he said that ECP is responsible to hold elections in dissolved assemblies within 90 days. And if it is not done, the constitution will be violated; he added.

KP govt gears up

Treading in the footsteps of Punjab government, the caretaker set-up in KP has also imposed Section 144 in Peshawar, under which there is a ban on assembly of five or more people.

PTI leaders booked

At least 80 PTI leaders and activists, including Zubair Niazi, Ibad Farooq and others, have been booked by the Lahore police under the provisions of terrorism.

An FIR lodged against Mian Ibad stated that he attacked the police van along with his associates and shattered windows of the vehicle besides manhandling policemen.

The PTI has given a call to its workers for setting up a protest camp outside the jails of Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry said the protest was being staged because the police were showing incorrect figures of arrested party workers.

He claimed the Lahore police apprehended 241 party workers on Wednesday, but mentioned only 81.

Lahore police booked PTI workers under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) which states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety p or the maintenance of public order it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody Power to arrest and detain suspected persons.”

Under the same, the Lahore district administration sent a list of 77 people, who could now be kept in detention for up to three months.

PTI leaders moves LHC for bail of arrested leaders

PTI leader Zain Qureshi moved the Lahore high Court (LHC) for the recovery of his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other PTI leaders.

Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry will hear the petitions on Friday.

Zain Qureshi, while talking to the media, said PTI workers presented themselves for arrests to uphold the Constitution and rule of law.

He prayed to the LHC to stop authorities from depriving the PTI leaders of their fundamental rights.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the other hand, said PTI workers moved courts for bails after presenting themselves for arrests.

Transfer to undisclosed location

Meanwhile, PTI official Twitter account shared a video showing a prisoner van carrying arrested workers.

The caption of the post read that the PTI workers that detainees were being moved from Kot Lakhpat jail to an unknown location.

The vehicle which was claimed to be headed towards an unknown location allegedly had party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Azam Niazi, and others boarded.