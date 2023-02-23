PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement moves to next stop in Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former lawmakers Ravi Kumar, Wazir Zada and Wajid Ullah gave court arrest to Peshawar Police as ‘Jail Bharo’ movement of PTI entered its second day.

The jail stuff movement was kicked off yesterday from Lahore.

Peshawar Police made announcements and asked PTI workers to come forward and sit in police mobile van for legal process of court arrest.

Former defence minister and senior leader of PTI Pervez Khattak along with convoy of party workers and leaders including Shah Farman and Asad Qaisar reached outside the Peshawar Central Jail.

Sharing today’s plan of the movement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that party workers will be surrendering themselves to the police in Peshawar today.

He added that the workers will kiss the handcuffs to disseminate the message of freedom.

After Lahore; Peshawar will also come out against inflation and injustice, Fawad wrote.

In the first phase of arrests, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other prominent leaders including Asad Umar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Azam Swati walked up to the prisoner van parked near Charing Cross and boarded it.

While today, party workers under the leadership of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Parvez Khattak will surrender themselves to Gulbahar Police.

The group of PTI leaders to lend their share in the movement today include former KP governor Shah Farman, former ministers Kamran Khan Bangash, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and others.

Besides this, former chief minister Mahmood Khan will also be among those presenting voluntary arrest.

Further, Parvez Khattak during a media talk in Peshawar criticized Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), accusing it of coming into power merely to bring runaway inflation in the country and to get cases against its leaders quashed.

He added that the incumbent rulers claim having governing experience of decades, but their performance in the past 10 months clearly show they just wanted to grab power from Imran Khan.

Highlighting the matter of election in Punjab and KP, he said that ECP is responsible to hold elections in dissolved assemblies within 90 days. And if it is not done, the constitution will be violated; he added.

KP govt gears up

Treading in the footsteps of Punjab government, the caretaker setup in KP has also imposed Section 144 in Peshawar under which there is a ban on assembly of five or more people.

PTI leaders booked

At least 80 PTI leaders and activists including Zubair Niazi, Ibad Farooq and others have been booked by the Lahore police under the provisions of terrorism.

FIR lodged against Mian Ibad stated that he attacked the police van along with his associates and shattered windows of the vehicle besides manhandling policemen.

PTI has given a call to its workers for setting up a protest camp outside the prisons of Lahore.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the protest was being staged because the police were showing incorrect figures of arrested party workers.

He claimed that Lahore police apprehended 241 party workers on Wednesday but iterated them to be on only 81.

Lahore police booked PTI workers under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) which states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety p or the maintenance of public order it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody Power to arrest and detain suspected persons.”

Under the same, the Lahore district administration sent the list of 77 people who could now be kept in detention for up to three months.

PTI leaders moves LHC for bail plea after court arrest

PTI leader Zain Qureshi moved Lahore high Court (LHC) for the recovery of his father Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders.

Lahore High Court Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry will hear the petitions on Friday.

Zain Qureshi while talking to the media, said that PTI workers presented themselves for court arrests to uphold Constitution and rule of law.

He prayed LHC to stop authorities from depriving PTI leaders of their fundamental rights.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said PTI workers moved courts for bail after presenting themselves for court arrest.

Transfer to undisclosed location

Meanwhile, PTI official Twitter account shared a video showing a prisoner van carrying arrested workers.

The caption of the post read that the PTI workers that detainees were being moved from Kot Lakhpat jail to an unknown location.

The vehicle which was claimed to be headed towards an unknown location allegedly had party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Azam Niazi, and others boarded.