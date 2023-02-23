Gmail’s Outlook syncing issues in app leave users feeling out of touch

Google is currently facing a conundrum of epic proportions - Gmail and some of Microsoft’s servers are not talking to each other, causing a syncing issue that’s leaving many users without access to their new emails.

It seems like the issue is pretty niche, with Outlook having its own app and all, but for Android phone users, the Gmail app is the default mail client, and it encourages adding email addresses from any service, not just Google’s.

But fear not, my fellow email addicts, Outlook is still working, and you can still access your messages by going to the site on your phone or computer’s browser.

Currently, if you try to load your Outlook or Hotmail inbox in the Gmail app, you’ll either see your old emails or an error message asking you to try again later. This issue is affecting all device platforms, according to Google.

Google has attributed the issue to Microsoft’s IMAP servers, and the Redmond-based tech giant has acknowledged that its service is also not syncing with “other large mail providers” as well.

However, the Outlook Twitter account has seemingly contradicted this, responding to customer complaints by saying “we’re not tracking any issues on our end.”

Google’s status page has not mentioned any issues with Exchange, Microsoft’s email service for businesses.

So, if you’re one of the unfortunate souls whose Gmail and Outlook aren’t syncing, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Hopefully, Google and Microsoft will sort this out soon, and we can all go back to obsessively checking our inboxes.