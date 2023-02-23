Barkhan incident: Missing family members of Khan Muhammad Marri recovered

The Levies force on Thursday recovered the missing family members of Khan Muhammad Marri in Kohlu, following the arrest of provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

The operation lasted a day and was carried out by the Levies Quick Response Force. After the operation, three members of Marri’s family, including his wife and two children, were found.

According to sources, Levies personnel raided an isolated place, following a tip-off, where they found Granaz, her 17-year-old daughter Farzana, and son Abdul Sattar while two of the children were still missing.

They were recovered from an area near the border of Duki and Barkhan.

The Levies officials handed over the recovered family members to the Zhob commissioner and after completing legal formalities they are expected to be reunited with their family.

Meanwhile, police stated that the body of the woman found in Barkhan — whose face was rendered unrecognizable — did not belong to the 40-something-year-old wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, but rather a young woman, around the age between 17 and 18.

The medical report says the body of the woman brought to the hospital from the sit-in was not belonged to a 40 to a 45-year-old woman. It was a 17 to 18-year-old girl, who was raped and shot in the head thrice, adding that the victim was also tortured.

The report said acid was thrown on the face and neck of the girl to hide her identity.

Earlier, As the National Assembly echoed with the condemnations of the Barkhan killing of a mother and her two sons on Wednesday, provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Sardar Khetran was arrested in Quetta on charges of killing a woman and her two sons.

The FIR mentions it has been registered with a delay, as police were waiting for the family of the deceased to file an application.

The Balochistan IGP said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch. Minister Khetran is being investigated after his arrest, said IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh.