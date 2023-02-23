Alphabet lays off robots, leaving cafeterias little less robotic

In a turn of events that might seem straight out of a science fiction novel, robots have reportedly been laid off from their jobs as cafeteria cleaners at Alphabet; the parent company of Google.

Yes, you read that right - even the robots are not immune to the economic headwinds affecting the tech industry at large.

According to Wired, the robots were part of Alphabet’s experimental department, Everyday Robots, which had a team of more than 200 people working on various exploratory robotics projects.

The team had developed and trained over 100 one-armed robots on wheels to help with tasks like squeegeeing cafeteria tables, separating trash and recycling, and opening doors.

While it might seem like a dream come true to have a robot clean up after your lunch, it appears that the robots didn’t quite make the cut when it came to Alphabet’s budget cuts.

Despite making significant progress in their work, the robots and their trainers were not spared from the recent cutbacks, which experts estimate could have cost tens of thousands of dollars per robot.

The tech industry’s struggles are affecting even the most advanced and intelligent machines.