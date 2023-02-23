Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd February 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd February 2023 Recommended ‘Jail Bharo’ movement moves to next stop in Peshawar Gmail’s Outlook syncing issues in app leave users feeling out of touch Dubai residents can now get 3 months visit visa for their family, friends Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially destroyed in blast Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits