Secuirty forces claim killing six terrorists in Lakki Marwat

The police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday claimed to kill six terrorists, during a joint operation in Lakki Marwat.

The CTD officials claimed that the accused were planning to carry out attacks on the police station.

During the operation, four of the terrorists were identified as Ziaullah alias Kochi, Safatullah alias “Drone”, Mohibullah, and Kalimullah alias “Faqeero”.

Earlier, the KP police successfully prevented an attack on the Bakhmal police station in Lakki Marwat.

The terrorists had opened fire on the police personnel but were forced to flee due to the quick retaliation of the police.