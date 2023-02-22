Rana Sana wants two ‘biased’ SC judges to step down from bench taking suo motu on polls

Reacting to the launch of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in which its central leadership courted arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed the people have rejected the drive.

Rana Sanaullah claimed people have also rejected Imran Khan’s negative politics.

He said the PTI chief claimed support of 2-2.5 million people, but he himself reduced the target to 25,000.

Highlighting the contradiction in PTI’s politics, the minister said after dissolving the two provincial assemblies, the PTI now wants to hold elections.

“If you consider us as your enemy, we will also consider you as our enemy,” Sanaullah clarified.

He said the nation has stood up against Imran Khan’s politics, and his ‘court arrest’ movement has failed on the first day.

“The public also badly rejected the PTI on May 25 last year,” he added.

The interior minister also commended the government’s austerity measures, as the cabinet announced to voluntarily waive off its salaries and perks.

He said the government was prepared for 500 people participating in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, but not even 200 turned up.

SC suo motu on elections delay

Rana Sanaullah said the judges named in the audio leak purportedly featuring Chaudhry Parvez Elahi were biased against the PML-N, and should step down from the bench set to hear a suo motu notice on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said a forensic report of the audio leak confirmed that the conversation actually happened.

He said all major bar councils have also demanded immediate resignation from the said judge of the SC.

Furthermore, the minister said the audio leak was such an important matter that judges should have dissociated themselves from their posts, as similar trend were witnessed previously over concerns of partiality.

He clarified that the PML-N is not expecting any justice from the SC bench comprising the two ‘controversial’ judges.

It is pertinent to note that it was these two judges who asked the CJP to take notice on the delay of elections in Punjab and KP.

He hoped both the judges disassociated themselves from the bench that is hearing the matter tomorrow.

Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the PML-N’s legal team will be approaching the two judges of the Supreme Court and ask them to recuse themselves from hearing the cases against the party leadership.

The minister recalled that one of the judges was a supervising judge in cases against party supremo Nawaz Sharif, and “we have no expectations of justice from him”.