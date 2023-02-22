In run-up to annual gathering, Aurat March unveils poster, theme for 2023

The Lahore chapter of Aurat March has unveiled its poster as well as its theme for this year’s demonstration.

Aurat March is held annually in several parts of the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day that falls on March 8.

The theme for this year’s Aurat March is ‘Feminism In Times of Crisis’.

Announcing the theme earlier this week, the collective said Pakistan is plagued with challenges on multiple fronts, including security and safety, economic, climate and relentless gendered violence crises.

“We demand a feminist response to these crises: one that centers the voices and experiences of those most affected and prioritizes justice and equity for all. These responses must be democratic and equitable. A Pakistan plagued by regional, ethnic and class inequity is unacceptable. We cannot afford to ignore the intersectional impacts of these crises any longer,” it said.

It further said these issues were deeply rooted in patriarchal systems that prioritize masculine politics and ignore the needs and rights of gender minorities and marginalized communities.

A couple of days later, a vibrant poster for this year’s event was revealed.

The thought behind the poster, as per Aurat March, is that in times of multiple, overwhelming and interlinked crises, resistance requires courage. “It needs to be collective – individually, we are exhausted.”

“While our efforts will always be connected to ground realities, our hopes are contained in this poster: a reimagining of Lahore, one where women’s public presence is celebrated, one full of care and joy.”

Commenting on the poster, its creators Laiba and Aaleen Aatif said: “This collaborative poster may be seen as a point of departure towards an alternative future for Lahore.”

They further said the project is itself a demonstration of “behenchara”, and expresses their utopian vision of the landscapes that exist around them, that are hostile towards them, that prevent their bodies from inhabiting and belonging in public space.

“The potential of bodies in movement together, gathering, persisting, and flourishing, is to shape this alternative future, until it is a dreamscape no longer. Lahore is recognizable by its buildings and infrastructure, despite the destructive collateral damage of this ‘development’. We hope to instead remake collective sense of our spaces through performance, togetherness, poetry, art, and music. The promises made by us are deep & needed in this time of crises. The world of our imagination is the possibility we continue to work towards in solidarity with our sisters, poets, artists, performers, & workers who are denied not only justice, but even the space to be.”