Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 22nd February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 22nd February 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 22nd February 2023 Recommended PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement kicks off with court arrest of party stalwarts PSL 8 Live score updates: Multan Sultans edge Karachi Kings by 3 runs Protests by Marri tribe continue in Quetta’s Red Zone, as police attempt to recover ‘missing’ children Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially destroyed in blast Ex-wife of Imran Ashraf finally spills the beans WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits