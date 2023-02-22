SC takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP elections

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu notice of not holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief justice of Pakistan took notice of the issue on the recommendation of a two-judge bench.

The Supreme Court has formed a nine-member bench to hear the notice, which will be taken up on Thursday, tomorrow, at 2pm.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, the bench will comprise Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

The Supreme Court is set to look at three questions in tomorrow’s hearing.

The questions are: whose responsibility it is to announce a date for elections when a provincial assembly is devolved.

The second question in front of the court will be, when and how is the constitutional authority to be used to announce a date for elections, and third, what is the responsibility regarding general elections in the federation and the provinces.