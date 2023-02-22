Minister Khetran arrested in Barkhan murder case of woman, her two sons

As the National Assembly echoed with the condemnations of the Barkhan killing of a mother and her two sons on Wednesday, provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was arrested later in the day.

Balochistan police said Sardar Khetran was arrested in Quetta on charges of killing a woman and her two sons.

A few hours earlier, a case was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the police. The case into the Barkhan tragedy was registered 48 hours after the incident under sections 302, 201 and 34 on the complaint of Barkhan SHO Fidaullah.

The FIR mentions it has been registered with a delay, as police were waiting for the family of the deceased to file an application.

The Balochistan IGP said the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch. Minister Khetran is being investigated after his arrest, said IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh.

He said the minister is being investigated by a special team formed for the purpose earlier in the day. The four-member team is headed by Additional IG Jawad Dogar.

Other members of the team include Crime Branch DIG Wazir Khan Nasir, Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

IGP Sheikh further said raids were being conducted to recover the alleged hostages. More arrests are expected in the murder case, he added.

On the other hand, Inam Shah Khetran, a son of suspect Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, had released photos of the missing children of the grieved Muhammad Khan Marri on social media.

He claims the photos show the children at the houses of Sardar Khetran in Quetta and Barkhan, and are irrefutable proof against the minister.

Demands for ruling by speaker

Meanwhile, MNAs, on Wednesday, demanded the speaker issue a ruling against Balochistan Minister Khetran for allegedly killing a woman and her two children in his allegedly private prison.

On a point of order, MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali brought the attention of the House towards the tragic triple murders, saying the accused was the communications minister of Balochistan.

Maulana Chitrali said it was tragic that five family members were reportedly kept in a private detention cell of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

“The killed woman in a video while holding the holy Quran in her hands appealed to provide her family justice for being kept in detention by Sardar Khetran. The family members of the deceased have placed their bodies before the Chief Minister House in Balochistan in protest,” he added.

The MNA claimed: “A few children are still in the alleged private jail of the provincial minister.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, MNA Naz Baloch, said the tragic killings in Barkhan were highly condemnable, and demanded strict condemnation from all.

She added that it was highly unfortunate that Balochistan had been neglected by all the previous regimes.

“Public representatives are a symbol of hope and relief for the constituents, as they expect justice from them. This incident has revealed tragic news from Balochistan. If people are not safe from their representatives then who else will safeguard them,” she questioned.

The parliamentary secretary demanded the speaker seek a detailed report and probe into the matter on behalf of the House.

MNA Prof Dr Shahnaz Baloch said after men, now women were being targeted in the province by the influential, and forcefully being disappeared and kept in detentions.

She said the 15 million people of Balochistan were deprived of education, food, water, health and other fundamental amenities of life.

MNA Nasiba Channa also condemned the Balochistan tragedy and demanded justice for everyone in all the provinces.

MNA Muhammad Abubakar said the Barkhan incident revived the times of ignorance when girls were killed and people detained and tortured in private camps.

“This event indicates that such people still exist in our society who maintain private torture and detention camps and kill people. This is a vicious mindset that should be rejected because it is not linked with any country and nation.”

MNA Syed Mehmood Shah condemned the Barkhan killings and demanded a fair probe into the matter, and strict action against the culprits.

MNA Saira Bano said there was only violence in the province and no justice for its people. She also highlighted that the resignation of the National Accountability Bureau chairman has left a question mark, as he claimed he could not afford the pressure over him.

She demanded the courts probe into the issue and reveal the facts.