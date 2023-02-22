Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘desecration’ of national flag

Sessions court also imposes Rs50,000 fine for burning flag
Sajjad Haider Feb 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Peshawar District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker to two years and two months imprisonment, and imposed a Rs50,000 fine for desecration of the national flag.

The convict was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI supporter Junaid Ahmed.

Junaid was booked by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in May 2022.

A video of Junaid Ahmed burning the Pakistani flag had gone viral on social media.

PTI

fia

cyber crime

pakistan flag

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div