PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘desecration’ of national flag

Peshawar District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker to two years and two months imprisonment, and imposed a Rs50,000 fine for desecration of the national flag.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI supporter Junaid Ahmed.

Junaid was booked by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in May 2022.

A video of Junaid Ahmed burning the Pakistani flag had gone viral on social media.