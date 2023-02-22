Watch Live
Cosmetic measures won’t solve economic woes, Imran disses govt austerity drive

PTI chief warns Punjab police against taking action against PTI workers courting arrest
Samaa Web Desk Feb 22, 2023
<p>Imran Khan. Photo/FIle</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan says the economic situation will not improve with the government’s cosmetic measures. PM Shehbaz Sharif is asking people for sacrifices, he should rather render sacrifices himself.

He further said the nation has become fearless after the launch of the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement from Lahore.

Imran was addressing the nation via a video link on Wednesday.

Imran said Shehbaz Sharif is preparing the nation to be ready for inflation after an agreement with the IMF.

He also threatened the police with action once he returned to power, for going against his party workers during the ‘court arrest’ movement. He admired the people of Lahore and the PTI senior leadership for courting arrest.

The PTI chief said Pakistan is facing a three times higher inflation as compared to the statistics during his government.

He further criticized the federal coalition government, saying those in power claimed to fix the economic woes within 10 months, but have actually destroyed the country.

He reiterated his allegations against the PDM-led federal government for all the wrongdoings in the country, including a flailing economy and low inflow of remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

Imran said even the PML-N’s “blue-eyed” NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan had stepped down from his post. He claimed the NAB recovered Rs480 billion during the PTI government.

He said he has become fearless, even after 70 cases were lodged against him.

The PTI chief vowed to hold accountable the incumbent rulers when he returned to power.

He urged people to prepare for general elections.

