Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Gold price sees Rs1,400 fall per tola in domestic market

Global price of metal goes up by $8 per ounce to $1,840
Samaa Web Desk Feb 22, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

The price of gold could not sustain its upward movement, as the rate for 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,400 despite a sharp rise in the international market.

Internationally, the gold price went up by $8 per ounce to $1,840 per ounce.

The per-tola gold price in Pakistan fell to Rs195,600.

According to the All Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Al-Haj Haroon Group, the 10-gram gold rate also fell by Rs1,200 and was now priced at Rs167,695.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained Rs153,721.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged at Rs2,150 and Rs1,843.27 respectively.

gold

gold price

gold updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div