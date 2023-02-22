Gold price sees Rs1,400 fall per tola in domestic market

The price of gold could not sustain its upward movement, as the rate for 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,400 despite a sharp rise in the international market.

Internationally, the gold price went up by $8 per ounce to $1,840 per ounce.

The per-tola gold price in Pakistan fell to Rs195,600.

According to the All Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Al-Haj Haroon Group, the 10-gram gold rate also fell by Rs1,200 and was now priced at Rs167,695.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained Rs153,721.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged at Rs2,150 and Rs1,843.27 respectively.