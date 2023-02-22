Dar reiterates desire to enhance bilateral trade ties with US

The United States has expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the Pakistani government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the people.

The expression was conveyed by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed matters of common interest, and ways to enhance the existing bilateral relations.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment with the US.

Noting that the two countries enjoy deep-rooted historic and durable relations in economic and trade realms, the minister shared various economic avenues in which these relations can be further deepened.

He informed the US ambassador about economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenges in the country’s economy and set it on the right trajectory.

Dar said the government has devised pragmatic plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

Underscoring that both countries enjoy good relations, the US ambassador extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.