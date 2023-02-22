Under Constitution, president not authorized to fix polls in provinces, objects AGP

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Shehzad Ata Elahi on Wednesday objected to President Arif Alvi’s announcement of holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on April 9.

After consultations with the election commission, the AGP said only governors have the authority to announce elections in their respective provinces.

The AGP also added that the president’s order to hold elections within 90 days was ‘impractical’.

If the election commission issues a schedule, the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be possible before April 27.

The AGP office termed the opinion of the ECP on the general elections in Punjab and KP as per the Constitution.

ECP seeks opinions from legal experts

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also sought written opinions from constitutional and legal experts on holding of elections in both provinces.

After receiving the opinion in writing, the ECP will hold another meeting on Thursday, and then announce its verdict on the president’s announcement about elections.

It is pertinent to note that there has been no headway in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the date given by President Arif Alvi. The president fixed April 9 for elections in both provinces previously ruled by the PTI.

President Arif Alvi had also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election schedule in accordance with Section 57 (2) of the Elections Act.