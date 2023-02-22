PM admits there will be more inflation after agreement with IMF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday admitted that there will be more inflation as a result of the possible agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference, the PM said he hoped the matters with the IMF will be settled in the next few days.

At the end, Shehbaz also announced that he has decided to write a letter to President Arif Alvi condemning his “unconstitutional” act of announcing elections.

He informed the media that matters with the IMF are in their final stages.

The government has tried that the mini budget does not impact the poor population.

Most of the taxes through the mini budget have been imposed on luxury goods, he said.

In the supplementary financial budget, tobacco and luxury items have been taxed.

He claimed the IMF’s conditions are meant to reduce the circular debt, adding all conditions discussed with the IMF have been fulfilled.

The PM said the IMF has reduced some subsidies, and asked to facilitate the poor only. There will be some difficulties after the IMF program, he admitted.

He, however, promised that the coalition government will get the country out of any problems with the support of the people.

To facilitate the poor, the Benazir Income Support Program stipend is being increased by 25%. Moreover, Rs40 billion have been added to the program’s budget.

Austerity measures

Announcing austerity measures to be adopted by the government, the PM said ministers, advisers and state ministers will receive no salaries/incentives/perks, will pay the utility bills from their own pockets, and are returning all luxury vehicles and later auction them.

He said only one car will be allotted for security purposes, if and when needed. The ministers will travel economy class, and no one will stay in five-star hotels abroad.

PM Sharif said all ministries, divisions, and government offices will reduce their current expenses by 15%. Until June 2024, there will be a bar on purchase of luxury cars and items.

A committee headed by the interior minister will decide about security protocol for anyone. No cabinet member, public representative will use luxury cars, teleconferencing will be encouraged to avoid travel within the country.

He further announced that no department will be created in the federal government, or a division or administrative unit in the next two years.

The timings for government offices in summers will begin at 7:30am to conserve energy, while use of solar power will be encouraged. Moreover, the government officials will not get more than one plot.

From now on, there will be one dish at all government events or cabinet meetings. This will, however, not apply to meetings with foreign dignitaries.

The PM said these austerity measures will be implemented immediately. The next budget will introduce some additional measures, especially regarding grants and losses to state enterprises.

He requested the Supreme Court and all provincial and lower courts and judges to implement similar measures, which he called the need of the hour to help the poor.

He also noted that the energy conservation plan earlier introduced was not being fully implemented. He warned that federal and provincial governments should enforce the measures strictly or power will be cut.

About Toshakhana, the PM said any gift worth $300 and below can be retained while following the rules. Any gift worth more than that will be deposited with the Toshakhana, and its record will be made public.

These austerity measures, the PM claimed, will save the national exchequer Rs200 billion annually.