PSL 8 Live score updates: Multan Sultans edge Karachi Kings by 3 runs

Multan Sultans are looking for fourth consecutive win in PSL 8 and also fourth win in a row against Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings batting

Karachi Kings also got off to a great start as Matthew Wade and James Vince looked in aggressive mood. They scored 39 runs in just three overs.

James Vince smashed Abbas Afridi for two sixes and a four in the sixth over to reach his fifty off just 20 balls.

Karachi Kings scored 72 runs in the powerplay, their highest powerplay score in PSL 8.

Karachi Kings reached 100 in just nine overs as James Vince looked in sublime form, but unfortunately for him, he got run out on 75 runs, as Karachi Kings lost their second wicket for 105 runs.

Haider Ali showed disappointing performance as he scored 12 runs off 17 balls. Karachi Kings were 113 for the loss of three wickets after 12 overs and needed 84 runs to win from eight overs.

Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim added 24 runs in next three overs and Karachi Kings scored 137 for the loss of three wickets in 15 overs.

Karachi Kings scored 38 runs in next four overs and lost Shoaib Malik, and they needed 22 runs from the last over.

Imad Wasim hit a six off the first ball, which was declared no ball as well. Ben Cutting hit a six on the third ball and Karachi Kings needed only seven runs from four balls.

Ben Cutting was dismissed and few balls later Karachi Kings needed five runs from last ball.

Imad Wasim failed to hit a six, which resulted in Multan Sultans’ fourth victory of the PSL 8, by just three runs.

Multan Sultans batting

Shan Masood and Muhammad Rizwan gave a good start to Multan Sultans once again, as Shan Masood looked more aggressive and scored 31 runs off 18 balls in first five overs.

Muhammad Rizwan, who scored half-centuries in three of the first four matches, also looked steady as he scored 13 off 12 balls in five overs, to help Multan Sultans reach 45 in five overs.

They added 39 more runs in next five overs to reach 84 for no loss in 10 overs, as Shan Masood completed his fifty off 30 balls.

He was dismissed in the next over by Shoaib Malik, after scoring 51 runs off 33 balls, as Multan Sultans lost their first wicket for 85 runs.

Muhammad Rizwan also completed his fifty in the 14th over, his fourth half-century in five matches of PSL 8.

Multan Sultans added 40 runs from 11th to 15th over and had 124 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 15 overs.

Muhammad Rizwan accelerated after reaching fifty off 42 balls and scored next 50 runs off just 18 balls, as he completed his first PSL century.

Multan Sultans had 183 runs in 19 overs, as they scored 59 runs from 16th to 19th over.

Rilee Rossouw was dismissed after scoring 29 runs whereas Muhammad Rizwan remained not out on 110 as Multan Sultans finished the innings with 196 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Karachi Kings were forced to make a change as Muhammad Amir was ousted due to an injury and Muhammad Umer came in his place.

Multan Sultans Playing XI

Multan Sultans retained the same team which gave them third consecutive win in the previous match.