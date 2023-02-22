PSL 8 Live score updates: Karachi Kings elect to field first against Multan Sultans

Live scores

Multan Sultans are looking for fourth consecutive win in PSL 8 and also fourth win in a row against Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans batting

Shan Masood and Muhammad Rizwan gave a good start to Multan Sultans once again, as Shan Masood looked more aggressive and scored 31 runs off 18 balls in first five overs.

Muhammad Rizwan, who scored half-centuries in three of the first four matches, also looked steady as he scored 13 off 12 balls in five overs, to help Multan Sultans reach 45 in five overs.

They added 39 more runs in next five overs to reach 84 for no loss in 10 overs, as Shan Masood completed his fifty off 30 balls.

He was dismissed in the next over by Shoaib Malik, after scoring 51 runs off 33 balls, as Multan Sultans lost their first wicket for 85 runs.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Karachi Kings were forced to make a change as Muhammad Amir was ousted due to an injury and Muhammad Umer came in his place.

Multan Sultans Playing XI

Multan Sultans retained the same team which gave them third consecutive win in the previous match.