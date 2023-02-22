Multan Sultans looking for fourth consecutive win against Karachi Kings

2021 champions Multan Sultans will take on the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Karachi Kings in their fifth match of PSL 8 in Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have played four matches in PSL 8 so far, with Multan Sultans winning three and losing one, whereas Karachi Kings won one and lost three.

Multan Sultans also lead the head to head record against Karachi Kings by 5-4, as they also won last three matches against their opponent.

Muhammad Rizwan is leading Multan Sultans from the front this season, as he is also the top scorer and has scored three fifties so far.

The highest wicket taker Ihsanullah is also from Multan Sultans, who picked 12 wickets in four matches.

On the other hand Karachi Kings won their last match against Lahore Qalandars, after losing three matches in a row.