SC rejects all three appeals against probe into US cipher

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected all the appeals seeking directions for an investigation into the US cipher that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleges orchestrated the downfall of its government last year.

The Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeals in-chamber.

Advocates Zulfiqar Bhutta, Tariq Badr and Naeemul Hasan had filed appeals calling for an investigation into the cipher.

Justice Isa inquired who was the prime minister of the country when the cipher was received.

He questioned if it was the court’s duty to deal with foreign affairs. A prime minister has all the authority to probe a cipher, he remarked.

If the government wants, it can make ciphers from all over the world, public. Anyone else who does this will be guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, Justice Isa added.

The senior judge remarked that the prime minister can even use his powers to severe relations with any country in the world.

He said the judiciary would not interfere in the executive affairs.

As prime minister, Justice Isa commented, former premier Imran Khan had all the powers to conduct an investigation. All the authorities were subservient to the prime minister.

“What should the court do about the cipher?” he questioned.

The investigation into the cipher is a matter of fundamental rights, the petitions stated.

At this, the judge asked how the cipher impacted his and anyone else’s life. It is the job of the election commission to conduct the probe, Justice Isa said.

Advocate Zulfiqar Bhutta said waving the letter by the then prime minister could have put the security of the country at risk.

The judge asked if Mr Khan had made a decision to prove the document. Imran Khan could have formed a commission for a probe.

He remarked, if he had to probe the cipher, he will first have to read the document.

There is no issue of fundamental rights in this case, he observed.

For the first time, Justice Isa held an open hearing of in-chamber appeals.

It is pertinent to note that the apex court registrar had returned the petitions with objections, but the petitioners filed chamber appeals against the objections.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case after Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had excused himself from hearing the appeals filed for investigation into the cipher, after which the appeals were sent back to the CJP.

In March 2022, the then prime minister Imran Khan had claimed and alleged during a public rally in Islamabad, that his government had received a threatening cipher from a certain country.

Later, he mentioned the USA during a speech, saying that his government was overthrown under a conspiracy.

The cipher case had also reached the court and an inquiry demanded.