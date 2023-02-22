Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Rupee jumps up a bit by 61 paisas against US dollar

Local currency reaches Rs261.90 in interbank market, Rs268 in open market
Rizwan Alam Feb 22, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Photo: SAMAA/file

The rupee on Wednesday gained a wee bit, with 61 paisas, against the US dollar at the closing time of interbank trading.

The local currency bounced back and gained 61 paisas to reach Rs261.90.

In the open market, the dollar was being traded at Rs268.

On Tuesday, the US dollar closed at Rs262.51. It means, the US dollar gains 0.23%.

The local currency appears to be on a winning streak against US dollar, as the international lender is expected to break a deal with Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will ink an agreement with the IMF after fulfilling all the measures asked of it.

The National Assembly has passed the Finance Bill 2023, or the mini-budget, to impose Rs170 taxes on the public.

rupee

dollar rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div