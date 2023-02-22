Rupee jumps up a bit by 61 paisas against US dollar

The rupee on Wednesday gained a wee bit, with 61 paisas, against the US dollar at the closing time of interbank trading.

The local currency bounced back and gained 61 paisas to reach Rs261.90.

In the open market, the dollar was being traded at Rs268.

On Tuesday, the US dollar closed at Rs262.51. It means, the US dollar gains 0.23%.

The local currency appears to be on a winning streak against US dollar, as the international lender is expected to break a deal with Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will ink an agreement with the IMF after fulfilling all the measures asked of it.

The National Assembly has passed the Finance Bill 2023, or the mini-budget, to impose Rs170 taxes on the public.