PM Shehbaz urges nation to adopt austerity to combat inflation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed the adoption of austerity measures to combat inflation and economic crisis in the country.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, The prime minister discussed the agenda of austerity with the cabinet members, and they shared their views on how to reduce inflation.

Sharif stressed the importance of moving forward and making wise decisions rather than dwelling on the past. He added that the coalition government is coming together to face a tough test and make important decisions.

The bureaucracy also pledged to make sacrifices and show simplicity in order to support the government’s austerity efforts. They are willing to switch from business class to economy class if necessary, according to Sharif.

The proposal for austerity measures comes as inflation continues to be a major issue in Pakistan, with the cost of essential goods and services on the rise.

The government’s response to the economic challenges facing the country will be closely watched by both domestic and international stakeholders, as it will have a significant impact on the well-being of Pakistani citizens and the country’s economic stability.