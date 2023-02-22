NAB probe finds Bushra Bibi retained ‘luxurious gifts’ without legal formalities

A joint investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disclosed that former first lady and wife of former premier Imran Khan - Bushra Bibi - retained gifts gifted by the Qatari Emir and Saudi Crown Prince.

Sources said that the ex-first lady allegedly did not fulfill requirements to keep the gifts following which the anti-graft watchdog launched an inquiry.

A notice in this regard has been sent to the former first lady by the investigation team.

The notice served to the former first lady reads that an inquiry is underway into keeping valuable gifts received from the state heads.

The bureau has sought details from Bushra Bibi about the diamond and gold jewelry including necklace, bracelet, rings and earrings with precious gemstones she received when Imran Khan was at the helm.

The bureau has also sought details of a Rolex Watch in possession of Bushra Bibi.

All these gifts were gifted by the Qatari Emir and Saudi Crown Prince.