First-generation Apple iPhone sells for over 100 times its original price

An iconic first-generation Apple iPhone, which was first released in 2007 and was a game-changer in the smartphone industry, has been sold for a record-breaking price of $63,356.40 (approximately Rs10.65m) at an auction held recently.

This staggering sale price is over 100 times the original cost of the phone, which was sold for around $599 when it first hit the market.

The 3.5-inch display and 2-megapixel camera of the first iPhone may seem dated by today’s standards, but it was the device that paved the way for future smartphone models.

Owning an iPhone has since become a status symbol, and the prices of the latest models continue to skyrocket with every new release.

While we eagerly anticipate the iPhone 15, someone has just purchased the original iPhone for an unprecedented price of over Rs10.65m.

The first-gen iPhone has been sold for a hefty amount in the past, but this recent sale is the highest bidding price ever recorded for this model.

In a similar kind of auction in October 2022, an iPhone was sold for Rs10.1m.

LCG Auctions, which held the most recent auction, showcased the factory-sealed phone, which was sold for $63,356.40.

The sealed phone’s original owner, Karen Green, consigned the phone to LCG Auctions, according to the auction website.

Green is a cosmetic tattoo artist from New Jersey, USA. She was gifted the phone but couldn’t use it since she was tied into a Verizon contract that wasn’t compatible with iPhones.

After hearing about a first-gen iPhone selling for approximately $40,000, Green decided to sell her device and contacted LCG Auctions in October.

She initially listed the phone for a starting bid of $2,500, but the final price exceeded everyone’s expectations.

While some might think it’s insane to spend over Rs10.65m on a 15-year-old phone, it’s important to remember that this iconic device paved the way for modern smartphones.

For Karen Green, the sale of her iPhone may be life-changing, as she expressed a desire to use the proceeds to fund her tattoo studio.