SHC orders authorities to open “Burns Road” for evening traffic

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the administration to open Karachi’s famous food street Burns Road for evening traffic.

The court heard a petition regarding the closure of the street to traffic in the evening since January 10, 2021; as part of the government’s initiative to pedestrianize the area.

According to a notification issued on January 5, 2021, vehicles were not allowed on the street from 7 pm onwards. However, the court accepted the residents’ plea to open Burns Road and suspended the notification to close the road for the food street.

During the hearing, the court stated that citizen’s rights cannot be violated because of a food street and ordered the authorities to clear the footpaths and roads.

The court also suspended the notification of closing the food street for traffic and ordered the street to be opened within two days.

The court has further directed that Burns Road and surrounding roads must not be closed to traffic during evening hours. The decision has been welcomed by the residents of the area who were facing inconvenience due to the closure of the road.