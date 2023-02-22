It only took this salesman a day to become an author, using ChatGPT

Rochester-based salesman Brett Shickler never thought he could be a published author until he discovered chatGPT.

The chatbot, capable of producing content such as emails, poetry, and prose, helped him create a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book titled “The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale on the Concept of Saving Money and Investing”.

In the book, Sammy the Squirrel learns the importance of saving money and investing after finding a gold coin. The e-book is available on Amazon Kindle Store for $2.99 or $9.99 for the printed version.

Shickler is just one of over 200 authors listed on Amazon’s Kindle Store who have used ChatGPT to create their work.

As AI continues to take over many industries, tech giants like Microsoft and Google are incorporating AI into their search engines to stay competitive.

People are also becoming more reliant on ChatGPT, which is viewed as an efficient tool. This has led to investors pouring money into AI-focused startups and technology companies.

However, the rise of AI-generated e-books has raised concerns in the book industry. The proliferation of low-quality books could lead to many authors losing their jobs.

Mary Rasenberger, executive director of the Authors Guild, believes there needs to be transparency from authors and platforms about how these books are created.

Some authors have already shown how they can create a book in less than a day, like Frank White who created a 119-page novella called “Galactic Pimp: vol 1” about alien factions in a far-off galaxy.