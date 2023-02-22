Watch Live
Josh Little unlikely to join Multan Sultans

Ireland's Little had suffered an injury in South Africa
Qadir Khawaja Feb 22, 2023
Injury hit Multan Sultans suffered another blow on Wednesday after Ireland’s International Cricketer Josh Little pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), sources have said.

Little, who had been called up by the Ireland Cricket Board for the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March. However, he suffered an injury while in South Africa.

The left arm pacer was a revalation in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, where he picked up a hat-trick against New Zealand and was among the leading wicket takers in T20Is for 2022.

Sultans, who already lost bowler Shahnawaz Dahani due to fractures in his finger earlier in the tournament.

