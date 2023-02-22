‘Cash boy’ who deposited millions in Farah Gogi’s accounts arrested by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an alleged ‘cash boy’ who had deposited funds worth millions in certain accounts owned by Farah Shehzadi, aka ‘Gogi’, a few days ago.

This was disclosed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs with the status of Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar during a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Tarar said that the ‘cash boy’ had been placed on a no-fly list and was apprehended as he attempted to leave the country.

Taking aim at the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his alleged corruption, Tarar said that if the argument is to be believed that Gogi is not a public office holder and cannot be questioned on deals, he was a public office holder and that he should appear in court and before relevant authorities to answer questions.

He added that if Imran Khan can appear before a Lahore court by walking on his two feet and without the need for any assistance, or even crutches, he can very well appear in other courts as well.

He added that in a defamation suit filed by Shehbaz Sharif against Imran Khan, the Supreme Court had stopped Imran from exercising his right to a defence because he was using delaying tactics in the case.

Tarar said that the apex court had maintained a decision of the high court in the Shehbaz versus Imran case.

“We are hopeful of winning the defamation suit,” he hoped, terming Imran a liar and duplicitous person.

On summoning Imran Khan’s wife to appear before the apex antigraft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he pointed to how the wife of a senior Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was asked to come to the court and explain her assets without having committed any crime.

He also advised former chief justice Saqib Nisar Ahmed not to interfere in politics.

On PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, he said that they have been waiting, but so far, no PTI member has stepped forward to volunteer arrest.

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, nor Fawad Chaudhry have stepped forward to volunteer their arrest,” he claimed.