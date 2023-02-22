Info minister slams Imran Khan for stirring up new drama every day

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday slammed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that he stirs up new drama every day.

Addressing the media in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Jail Bharo movement, she termed the movement as a ‘conspiracy’ against the country; not something for the masses.

She questioned if the movement was being launched to fix the economy.

Questioning duplicity of Imran Khan, the minister said that the ex-PM was obtaining bail on one hand while commencing court arrest movement on the other.

“Why should the people go to jails?”

The minister noted that Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were being summoned in the inquiry of cipher, but they were not cooperating because the whole narrative was ‘fabricated’.

She asked Imran Khan to come out of Zaman Park and present himself for arrest for his actual crimes instead of political basis.

She justified the arrests of the PTI leaders, stating that it was not political vendetta but the apprehension of those who had committed crime.