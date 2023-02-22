Protests by Marri tribe continue in Quetta’s Red Zone, as police attempt to recover ‘missing’ children

The Marri tribe on Wednesday blocked the Red Zone in Quetta through a series of protests as they protested what they claimed was a brutal murder of three family members of Khan Muhammad Marri in Barkhan.

They also demanded the authorities arrest provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged role in the murders.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the murder case was transferred to the Crime Branch, as per the spokesperson of Balochistan police.

He said a special investigation team has been formed under Balochistan Constabulary Commandant Salman Chaudhry. The team will also comprise the DIGs of Quetta and Special Branch.

The SSP investigation is also a part of the team, the spokesperson added.

A provincial police team, headed by the Loralai DIG, conducted a raid on the residence of minister Khetran in Barkhan over allegations that other family members, including children, of Muhammad Khan Marri are still in the minister’s custody.

However, the police said no hostage could be found during the raid. Police arrested two suspects from the house.

The police said raids were being carried out to recover the missing children. Anyone found involved in the high-profile case will be dealt with indiscriminately.

A police team, headed by Barkhan SP Noor Mohammad Barich, reached Kohlu on receiving information about the presence of Khan Marri’s children there.

Investigation is being carried out from all angles.

According to the Balochistan police spokesman, the provincial police chief is investigating the incident under his supervision, and is taking steps to recover the remaining members of the victim’s family.

On Tuesday night, the police conducted a comprehensive search of Abdul Rehman Khetran’s residence in Quetta and Barkhan, but no concrete evidence was found.

Earlier, the charged protestors, including parents and relatives of the deceased, placed their dead bodies on Zarghoon Road even as their relatives and supporters proceeded to block other access roads to the Red Zone in the provincial capital.

They accused Khetran of being involved in the murders and imprisoning five more members of their family in his private jail. They also rejected the five-member joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the provincial government to probe the matter, demanding a team should be formed under the supervision of the provincial high court.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Balochistan chief minister had formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into bodies found in a Barkhan well. According to a notification issued by the provincial home ministry, the team would be led by the DIG of the Loralai Police Range, include Investigations SSP for Quetta, representatives of the Balochistan Police Special Branch, the deputy commissioner for Barkhan and any other member whom the team feels is integral to the investigation.

Other demands

With the protesters maintaining they will continue their street demonstrations until all the culprits involved are arrested, they also listed their other demands:

Khan Muhammad Marri’s children should be recovered as soon as possible

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran should be suspended from his provincial assembly membership

Khetran should be arrested

A new JIT should be formed under the supervision of a high court judge

All Pakistan Marri United (APMU) Chairman Mehar Deen Marri said they do not accept the current JIT for investigation because it includes a member who had asked them to stop their protests or to conduct postmortem on the bodies to determine the cause of death.

The protestors said Naseebullah Marri, the member who was included from Kohlu, is a representative of the government, and they do not accept his inclusion in the team.

If government and the judiciary fail to fulfill their demands, he said that then they will take action at the tribal level in line with established traditional customs.

Meanwhile, Senator Sarfraz Bugti has submitted a resolution in the Senate secretariat, demanding to form of a new JIT in the Barkhan incident, where members of the country’s powerful intelligence and security agencies should be included.

Traders join strikes

Meanwhile, judicial and trading activities ground to a halt across Balochistan on Wednesday as lawyers and traders joined the protest by the Marri tribe.

Traders have announced a shutter-down strike.

A jirga has also been called in the wake of the Barkhan tragedy in Awan-e-Kalat.

What happened

Three members of the Marri tribe, including a woman, were found dead in Barkhan district of Balochistan.

Their bodies were found from a well in the Swiman area of the district.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan police said that the bodies had been stuffed in sacks and thrown into the well.

They were identified by Abdul Qayyum Bijrani Marri as two sons of Khan Muhammad Marri – Nawaz and Abdul Qadir – as well as his wife.

The Barkhan deputy commissioner had said all three victims were aged between 25 and 30 years old. They had been shot dead, he claimed, though an official autopsy has yet to be conducted.

Abdullah Khoso said the bodies were found from a well located near Hajikot area of Barkhan. He said an investigation had been launched after registering a case of the incident. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital for further proceedings.

The bodies were later taken to Kohlu where their funeral prayers were offered. After that, their family took the bodies to Quetta and held a sit-in on Zarghoon Road. They have said they will continue the protest till the culprits were arrested.