China Development Bank to give Pakistan $700m

The China Development Bank is all set to provide Pakistan around $700 million later this week.

This was announced by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday morning.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, he said that the money is likely to be deposited into the state accounts maintained by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) this week.

The facility will help boost Pakistan’s flagging forex reserves.

It must be noted that country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to dangerously low levels. Pakistan has been hoping for a cash injection from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after protracted negotiations as part of the ninth review for their Extended Fund Facility (EFF) at the staff level were completed earlier this week.

However, Pakistan has been working to implement the tough conditions set by the IMF for resuming the loan program. As per IMF demands, the government is implementing measures to raise additional tax revenues worth Rs170 billion, including a hike in electricity and gas prices, removal of subsidy and increasing the general sales tax..