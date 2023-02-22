Karachi Metro goes digital: No need to wait in lines, book your ride on mobile app

The commuters in Karachi can now feel a little bit relieved as Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) has announced launching a mobile application to book tickets for Green and Orange Line Metro systems.

The launch event for the app is scheduled on February 23 at the Numaish Chowrangi.

The new mobile application will be a welcome addition to the public transport infrastructure of the megalopolis.

The city’s commuters have long been plagued by issues such as long wait times, unreliable services, and difficulty in obtaining tickets. The app aims to streamline the process and make commuting easier and more convenient for users.

The app will be available for both Android and iOS devices, and users can easily download it from the app stores.

Once downloaded, users can easily recharge their accounts, book their travel, and check their balance at any time.

The app is expected to make traveling on the Green and Orange Line Metro systems more convenient, efficient, and affordable.