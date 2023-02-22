PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement to kick off from Lahore today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to kick off the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm. Starting from Lahore, the party workers will be presenting court arrest every day in different cities until March 1.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced the launch of “Jail Bharo” movement from Lahore on February 22, during his speech through video link on February 17.

Under the movement, PTI workers including senior leadership of party comprising Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, former provincial minister Murad Ras will be serving themselves for arrest.

According to a PTI spokesperson, party workers will stage a protest at Charing Cross if the government refuses to arrest them.

On Tuesday, the central Punjab wing of PTI held a meeting to discuss the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in which a detailed briefing was given to party workers on ways to making the movement successful.

It was decided in the meeting that a ceremony will be held at the party office, in the honor of senior leaders and workers commencing the movement by presenting themselves for arrest.

Senior party leader Dr Yasmin Rashid will be reaching the Charing Cross along with the other leaders and workers ready to ‘surrender’.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted that the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement is being launched for two main reasons, firstly against the fascist system; under which baseless NAB cases, FIRs, arrests and custodial torture are being made on people and journalists.

Secondly, against the economic meltdown brought on by the powerful and corrupt entities governing the country; who made their personal wealth grow and took NRO for themselves.

Section 144 imposed

On the other hand, the Punjab caretaker government has decided on a strategy against the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement under which Section 144 has been imposed in the capital city for a week.

The police officials said that the PTI activists causing road blockage will face punitive action.

Qureshi bashes PML-N

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that their movement will spread to other cities commencing from Lahore.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he chastised the government for imposing Section 144, questioning the imposition of the law when PTI activists didn’t want to create chaos.

He said that the Jail Bharo movement was a form of peaceful protest as they did not want to create a mess amid the economic meltdown.

Qureshi said that party chairman Imran Khan had stopped him from volunteering for court arrest, but he wanted to set a precedent for the workers.

He also bashed the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for running a ‘smear’ campaign against the judiciary and urged the legal fraternity to play their due role in the situation.