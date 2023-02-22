PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement kicks off with court arrest of party stalwarts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday began its ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, with several prominent leaders voluntarily surrendering themselves.

Starting from Lahore, the party workers will be presenting court arrest every day in different cities until March 1.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other prominent leaders including Asad Umar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Azam Swati walked up to the prisoner van parked near Charing Cross and boarded it.

Meanwhile, the police denied arresting any of PTI leaders. The officials said that the party officials boarded the prisoner van themselves.

On the other hand, other PTI leaders including Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid and Shafqat Mahmood left after attending the party gathering.

They contended that it was not their turn to present voluntary arrest today.

PTI leaders possibly transferred to DG Khan, Mianwali jails: Punjab Police

Punjab Police said that PTI central leadership and workers are being transferred to the camp jail immediately and possibly transferred to Dera Ghazi (DG Khan) and Mianwali Jails.

Police said cases are being registered against PTI workers for blocking the road, breaking the police van and rioting.

Police said terrorism provisions will also be added to the cases.

Punjab Police clarified central leadership of PTI gave voluntary arrest.

Punjab government’s spokesperson announces legal action

The spokesperson of the Punjab government ordered for legal action on the violation of Section 144 imposed that banned the all kinds of gatherings.

The spokesperson said government imposed Section 144 due to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

He said workers of a political party violated Section 144 and protesters were forcibly got on board in a Police van.

He said government will ensure law and order across the province at any cost.

Fawad Chaudhry’s special message

PTI Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a special message about the arrests of party central leadership said Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ijaz Chaudhry and Azam Swati presented themselves for court arrest.

Fawad Chaudhary claimed around 500 to 700 workers of PTI have so far presented themselves for arrest. He claimed, police seemed worried after seeing ‘hundred of thousands’ of people.

He said PTI workers gathered in front of CCPO office and saluted party workers for ‘mammoth’ gathering in Lahore.

Former information minister claimed Jail Bharo movement will continue Wednesday’s evening.

Sharing the blueprint of the movement Fawad said workers will make present themselves for volunteer arrest on Thursday in Peshawar, then in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

He claimed party leaders arrests will continue until the ‘restoration’ of the constitution, end of inflation and holding of general elections.

Imran announces non-violent movement

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced the launch of “Jail Bharo” movement from Lahore on February 22, during his speech through video link on February 17.

Under the movement, PTI workers including senior leadership of party comprising Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, former provincial minister Murad Ras will be serving themselves for arrest.

A healthy number of PTI activists are present at Charing Cross where the party leaders are delivering speeches.

From there, they intend to present themselves for court arrest.

According to a PTI spokesperson, party workers will stage a protest at Charing Cross if the government refuses to arrest them.

On Tuesday, the central Punjab wing of PTI held a meeting to discuss the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in which a detailed briefing was given to party workers on ways to making the movement successful.

It was decided in the meeting that a ceremony will be held at the party office, in the honor of senior leaders and workers commencing the movement by presenting themselves for arrest.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted that the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement is being launched for two main reasons, firstly against the fascist system; under which baseless NAB cases, FIRs, arrests and custodial torture are being made on people and journalists.

Secondly, against the economic meltdown brought on by the powerful and corrupt entities governing the country; who made their personal wealth grow and took NRO for themselves.

Section 144 imposed

On the other hand, the Punjab caretaker government has decided on a strategy against the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement under which Section 144 has been imposed in parts of the capital city for a week.

The police officials said that the PTI activists causing road blockage will face punitive action.

Sources said that the Punjab government had decided to arrest the PTI protesters reaching Mall Road which falls in jurisdiction of Section 144.

Meanwhile, the road is heavily guarded by the police along with personnel in plainclothes.

Sources also reported that police had been provided with tear gas while paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been kept on standby.

The arrested people will be moved to jails in Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Qureshi bashes PML-N

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that their movement will spread to other cities commencing from Lahore.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he chastised the government for imposing Section 144, questioning the imposition of the law when PTI activists didn’t want to create chaos.

He said that the Jail Bharo movement was a form of peaceful protest as they did not want to create a mess amid the economic meltdown.

Qureshi said that party chairman Imran Khan had stopped him from volunteering for court arrest, but he wanted to set a precedent for the workers.

He also bashed the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for running a ‘smear’ campaign against the judiciary and urged the legal fraternity to play their due role in the situation.