Security forces apprehend six terrorists in North Waziristan IBOs

The security forces on Wednesday arrested six terrorists during Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in different parts of North Waziristan.

During raids, four facilitators had also been arrested by the forces.

Security officials claimed that facilitators hailed from Hormuz, Spainwam, Khadri and Mir Ali villages. They said that the terrorists were enrolled in Madrassahs located in areas of Karak, Hangu, Kurram, and Til.

The officials added that the suspects had confessed to their links with terror outfits, and they were moved to an unknown location for further investigation.

Security officials have advised parents to gather information about the seminaries they plan to send their children to in order to ensure that the institutions are not associated with any proscribed organizations.