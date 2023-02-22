Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd February 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 22nd February 2023 Recommended On CM’s orders, JIT formed to probe into bodies found in Barkhan well Narwhals’ climate-vulnerable winter feeding crucial for survival: study Justice Siddiqui claims Gen Faiz offered him to become IHC CJ Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt’s house partially destroyed in blast WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Humayun Saeed opens up about viral kissing scene in The Crown