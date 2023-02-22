Mystery metal ball on Japan beach baffles authorities

A mysterious metal ball has washed up on a beach in Japan, leaving authorities scratching their heads and prompting an investigation by explosive experts.

Measuring 1.5 meters in diameter and appearing to be made of rusted iron, the strange object has baffled officials, who have closed off the area for examination.

With handle-like metal pieces and a hollow interior, the ball has sparked a flurry of speculation on social media about its origins and purpose, adding to the recent wave of mysterious objects appearing around the world.

After a local woman discovered the ball and contacted the police, a 200-meter enclosed area was created, and explosive experts were filmed wearing protective uniforms as they carefully examined the object. Reports from local media have revealed that X-ray scans have shown the ball to be hollow.

Despite the extensive investigation, the authorities have yet to determine what the mysterious ball could be.

While it has been established that the object is not explosive, images have been sent to the Japanese armed forces and coast guard for further examination.

This recent discovery of the mysterious ball on Enshu beach is the latest event that has fuelled speculation about unusual objects that have been found recently in various parts of the world.

Just earlier this month, US fighter jets shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron.

This was the fourth object to enter US or Canadian airspace in just over a week, with another “object” having been decommissioned over Lake Michigan-Huron.

As the investigation continues, the origin and nature of the mysterious ball remain unknown.