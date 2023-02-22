PM Shehbaz assures govt to bring Lawyers Protection Act

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday gave a green signal on the approval of the Lawyers Protection Act, stating that the lawyers have struggled a lot for the supremacy of law in the country.

PM said that the government is looking forward to solving the problems of bar on priority basis.

He also assured that the lawyers’ community will be fully consulted regarding the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court (SC).

PM Shehbaz assured the bar representatives that the government will present the right of appeal bill in the parliament for the approval.

The previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had damaged every sector of the country by its incompetence and violation of constitution, said premier.

PM said that the lawyers have played a vital role over decades in maintaining the supremacy of law in Pakistan, and so its time to take some initiatives for them.