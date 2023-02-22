Pakistani horror film Gulabo Rani bags seven international awards

Actor-director Usman Mukhtar’s horror film Gulabo Rani has won seven international awards at various film festivals.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mukhtar penned down a penned a thank-you note to the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work on the project despite the challenges they faced.

On the post, he disclosed that Gulabo Rani has won seven more international awards.

At the Independent Shorts Awards Los Angeles, the movie won four awards, in Best Horror Short Film, Best Sound, Best Director Male, and Best Choreography categories.

At the Indie X Film Fest Los Angeles, the Usman Mukhtar directorial received awards for Best Short Horror film, and Best Director Male.

And lastly, Gulabo Rani has again won the Best Horror Film award at the Indie Short Fest L.A.

Earlier this year in January, the film won the Best Short Film at the L.A. Sci-Fi & Horror Festival.

Gulabo Rani is inspired by a true event, and narrates the story of a haunted hostel.

The movie features Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan, Natasha Humera Ejaz and Khushhal Khan Khattak in starring roles.

The film was written by Ali Mudar and Mukhtar’s wife Zunaira Inam Khan and is produced by Eastern Terrestrial Studios, Mukhtar’s production company.