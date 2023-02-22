‘This is gross’: Alia Bhatt slams famous Indian news portal for invading her privacy

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has taken to social media to express her frustration with a popular Indian news portal for invading her privacy by capturing her image in her living room.

The Gangubai Kathiwadi actor took to her Instagram story, yesterday, as she described how she was sitting in her living room when she noticed two men on the terrace of a neighboring building pointing a camera at her.

She shared the Instagram post of ETimes, expressing her anger and frustration over the gross invasion of her privacy and called out the news portal for allowing such behavior to their employees.

She wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me .. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? this is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!”

Bhatt also tagged the Mumbai Police in her story, urging them to take action against the security breach.

The actor has previously called for privacy from the paparazzi and asked them to refrain from photographing her newborn daughter, Raha.

Other celebrities, such as Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, also shared Bhatt’s story stating that how shameful of an act it was.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor, is currently working on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

She is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.