Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help retracts allegations against him, issues apology

The house help of famous Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has issued an apology to him stating that whatever she did was under someone’s pressure.

A few days ago, a video of Sapna Robin Masih – house help of Nawazuddin Siddiqui – went viral on social media in which she could be seen crying for help saying that the actor had left her stranded in Dubai without food and money.

In the video shared by Rizwan Siddiquee, the lawyer of Siddiqui’s ex-wife, she had also alleged that she was not paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees.

However, in a stunning turnaround, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help Sapna Robin Masih has now tendered an apology to the actor and recanted her previous allegations.

In the new video, Masih now alleges that she was pressured to make these claims.

She says, “Whatever I did was under someone’s pressure. I don’t wish bad for you, you are a very good person and I seek your forgiveness.”

She added, “I am very sorry for the video on social media, whatever madam (Aaliya Siddiqui) did in the case, it is false. I don’t want any action to be taken against you. Please come home.”

When pressed to confirm that the new video was not taken under any pressure, Masih adds, “I am so sorry Nawaz sir. I fold my hands and apologize to you.”