Justice Siddiqui claims Gen Faiz offered him to become IHC CJ

Retired judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Tuesday made a startling claim that Gen (rtd) Faiz Hameed personally offered him to become the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Talking to SAMAA TV program Red Line with Talat, Justice Siddiqui said the Supreme Court did not have time to take up his case.

He regretted that a reference was instituted against him on ‘renovation and decoration’ of his official residence.

The former IHC judge said he could not understand why his case was being listed with the apex court even after the retirement of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Narrating his ordeal, Justice Siddiqui claimed he had to sell his house and car due to financial difficulties after he was sacked.

He alleged that two former chief justices wanted him dismissed in in-camera proceedings of his case.

He also alleged that former chief justices of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa were behind his removal from office.

He urged five senior judges of the Supreme Court to hear his case and decide, and he would file a review against whatever the verdict would be.

Arshad Sharif case

Justice Siddiqui said he took the murder case of late journalist Arhsad Sharif pro bono.

Earlier, the SC had on Friday directed the Special Joint Investigation Team to find answers to three critical questions related to Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya last year.

The apex court had tasked the JIT with investigating what motivated the slain journalist to leave Pakistan.

In this respect, it empowered the JIT to investigate the multiple FIRs lodged against the deceased journalist and any other sensitive information that he may have in his possession.