SRK’s Pathaan enter Rs1,000 crore club with global earning

After nearly a month of its release, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has entered the coveted Rs1,000 crore club with its worldwide collections.

Starring Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the film released on January 25 to a historic box office response.

On the 27th day of its release on February 21, Pathaan, considered Khan’s ‘comeback’ film, collected over Rs1,000 crore worldwide.

The Siddharth Anand-directorial has earned around Rs600 crore gross at the Indian box office alone across all languages ​​combined. The film was simultaneously released in three languages – ​​Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Pathaan also became the first Hindi film to earn the fastest Rs500 crore.

SRK’s films in the last decade

In the last 10 years, here is the business Khan’s movies over the last 10 years earned:

Chennai Express, released in 2013, made Rs227.13 crore

Happy New Year, released in 2014, grossed Rs203 crore

Fan, 2016, earned a total of Rs88 crores

Dear Zindagi, also released in 2016, earned Rs68.16 crore

Zero, SRK’s last release, also did not fare well at the box office, and was declared a flop

After a disappointing run in the last few years, SRK returned to the big screen after four years to a rousing welcome, breaking one record after the other.